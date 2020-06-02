Kyrie Irving’s slick handles – how’d he do that? | NBA News

In his Lockdown Lowdown, abilities coach Gary Maitland reveals the secrets and techniques behind the NBA’s most iconic photographs and strikes. Here he analyses the slick handles of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving’s mesmeric dribbling is a part of an elite offensive recreation that makes him one of many NBA’s greatest scoring threats and smoothest shot creators.

Coach Maitland explains how the Nets star’s ball-dealing with and footwork arrange a two-level floater in opposition to the Detroit Pistons and, when defenders sag off to guard the paint in a Brooklyn recreation in opposition to Minnesota, how Irving can step again to attain from three-level vary.

Skills coach Gary Maitland demonstrates the secrets and techniques of Kyrie Irving’s ball-dealing with – credit score Coach Maitland



If you need to deal with the ball like Kyrie Irving then we have to take a better take a look at what makes him so particular at blowing by defenders after which scoring beneath stress.

In the clip from the Nets’ recreation at Detroit, you will note the defensive stress from the Pistons is kind of tight. The defender begins to succeed in in, and when he does, Irving is ready to make a break up-second determination, wrap the ball behind his again and use his workforce-mate’s display to assault downhill.

During this play, you’ll be able to see there’s a little little bit of house through which Irving can manoeuvre. The larger participant is in what known as a ‘drop protection’. That permits Irving to cease on a dime and hit a two-footed floater over the Detroit defender, enabling him to attain two factors on the assault.

Let’s take a extra detailed take a look at how Irving wraps the ball behind his again. It’s not simply merely dribbling the ball behind your again. What he does is skip along with his ft, one thing that enables him to get outdoors of the defender’s hips. His footwork, mixed along with his behind-the-again dribble, means he will get outdoors the defender’s hips and is ready to his workforce-mate’s display safely.



















0:27



Kyrie Irving punctuated a stellar return to motion with a mesmeric dribble and end within the Nets’ win over the Hawks



Once Kyrie is ready to assault downhill from utilizing the display, he sees the taller Pistons’ defender is deep inside the important thing and he has house to shoot excessive of him.

As he strikes into his capturing movement, the ball and his reverse foot hit the ground on the similar time. He dribbles the ball along with his proper hand, kilos the ball alongside his left foot after which hops right into a bounce-cease. Then he shoots the 2-footed floater over the defender.

Here’s why guarding Irving is a tricky time for defenders. When they’re guarding him, they do not need to give him an excessive amount of house.

As the clip from Brooklyn’s dwelling recreation in opposition to the Timberwolves illustrates, after they do so, he may also step behind the three-level arc, shoot from lengthy vary and knock down the triple.

Click the video on the high of the web page to observe Coach Maitland display Irving's mesmeric ball-dealing with and talent to attain beneath stress.

