Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison – Panorama

A court docket in Kyrgyzstan sentenced former president Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption expenses, which he denies, Reuters stories.

The court docket discovered Atambayev responsible of ordering a convicted felony launched from prison, in a case his supporters have dismissed as pushed by a political battle between Atambayev and his successor, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Atambayev, 63, ran the Central Asian, ex-Soviet republic of 6.5 million folks between 2011 and 2017, having beforehand taken half in revolts that toppled two different Kyrgyz presidents.

He backed then-ally Jeenbekov in the 2017 election however the two fell out shortly after the brand new president took workplace.

Police detained Atambayev final August after storming his nation home and exchanging hearth together with his supporters.