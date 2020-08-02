Kyrgios skipping U.S. Open, urges players to ‘act responsibly’ By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Fourth Round



Nick Kyrgios revealed he will not play in the U.S. Open in New York, rather stating in a video that he is more worried about the security of individuals around the world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s take a breath here and remember what’s important which is health and safety of our community,” the 25- year-old Australian stated. “We can rebuild our sport and the economy but we can never recover lives lost.”

Kyrgios, rankedNo 40 on the planet, never ever has actually advanced past the 3rd round of a U.S.Open This year’s competition is set up to be playedAug 31-Sept 12.

He stated he didn’t things to the USTA holding the competition– in June, he called the company “selfish” however stated he acknowledges it supports tasks– however gotten in touch with the players who will be getting involved to act “appropriately” and “safely.”

“I will not be playing this year at the U.S. Open. It hurts me at my core,” he stated in the video, which was published Saturday to the Instagram account of theUninterrupted “But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you.”

As of Sunday early morning, about 154,600 Americans were amongst the 679,435 individuals reported to …