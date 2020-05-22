Kyran Bracken says players have to speak out about mental health issues | Rugby Union News





Kyran Bracken gained 51 caps for England whereas present process fixed mental health battles

England World Cup winner Kyran Bracken says the tradition in rugby round mental health issues has improved since his taking part in days – however that players nonetheless want to be inspired to speak up.

Bracken, who was capped 51 occasions by England in a profession which took in membership spells at Bristol and Saracens, admits the strain and the highs and lows {of professional} sport took an awesome toll on his mental health.

The former scrum-half advised Sky Sports News he struggled to sleep correctly for 2 or three years and a scarcity of schooling meant his mental health issues weren’t recognized.

The state of affairs declined additional for Bracken, who admits the anxiousness and OCD he was struggling led to him going to the bathroom ‘200 to 300 occasions a day’, a behaviour he was unable to stop or speak in confidence to anybody about.

“There’s still a feeling of shame and embarrassment when I talk about it now, especially in men,” mentioned Bracken, who gained the World Cup with England in 2003. “There’s the macho factor within the rugby setting too. It took so lengthy to speak about it overtly.

“I could not go to the coaches and say I could not sleep or I used to be at all times going to the bathroom as a result of they’d suppose I used to be bizarre or inform me to ‘man up’ or one thing.

“I suffered in silence as a result of I by no means needed to speak out. There was embarrassment and disgrace and also you by no means needed to inform anybody – I’m satisfied players are struggling in silence now for a similar causes.

Kyran Bracken performed membership rugby for Saracens for 10 years

“If it wasn’t for things like Mental Health Awareness Week I still wouldn’t be speaking about it.”

Bracken praised the work accomplished by the Rugby Players’ Association in aiding him, and urged anybody in the same state of affairs to contact them for recommendation.

“The RPA were really good with me, they got me help and I’m OCD free now,” he mentioned. “Apparently their cellphone strains are off the hook with players requesting help for numerous issues.

“There is lots of that assist now which wasn’t there after I was a participant. Opening up to anyone could be very laborious however that is step one and the extra you discuss about them the extra you’ll be able to retrain your mind to suppose in a different way.

“You have cognitive therapy and medication, and all of this can be done without anyone knowing. The key is talking about it and understanding it.”

Hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Awareness Week takes place from May 18-24 2020. Find out more here.

If you are affected by issues associated to mental wellbeing or need to discuss, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.