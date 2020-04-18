Kyra Sedgwick is baking banana bread and wiping down groceries just like the rest of us

Going stir-crazy in quarantine? You’re not alone. Celebrities are cooped up of their properties throughout the nation just like the rest of us. As we collectively navigate this uncharted territory, USA TODAY presents Quarantine Diaries, which give readers a peek into how our favourite stars are spending their time at dwelling.

Today’s diarist is Kyra Sedgwick, who stars reverse Shailene Woodley in the new romantic drama “Endings, Beginnings,” accessible for purchase now and on demand May 1. Here’s what a day of Sedgwick’s quarantine seems to be like in California, the place she’s quarantining with husband Kevin Bacon, their son Travis, and a loaned pup. – As informed to Andrea Mandell

7:45 a.m. I’ve been having the craziest goals, so I’ve to shake that off. The first few weeks I might get up and be like, ‘Everything is high quality!’ And then keep in mind, ‘Oh, my God, all the things is not high quality.’ I not need to re-remember what’s occurring. I’m type of relieved as a result of that was terrible. I used to be glad to maneuver previous that into this very vivid bizarre dream state.

eight a.m. My daughter has very generously given us her canine throughout this time. We have a canine however she’s in New York. Our canine sitter is together with her; we’re grateful she’s taking care of her. So now we have this tiny little 6-pound pleasure that sleeps with us.

Kevin is often up at 6 o’clock in the morning. By 7:45 this canine is on a pillow and has not moved all night time. I decide my head up and he’s able to get together. Kevin is in the area he occupies from 6 to eight: the head of the eating room desk the place he’s studying each article in The New York Times. How his nervous system can deal with that, I don’t know. I get espresso and then Kevin and I’m going for just a little stroll with our masks and the canine.

9 a.m. I spend a while making an attempt not to have a look at the information and now we have little breakfast. I made a pound cake final week and I’ve having that toasted with almond butter or peanut butter. We’ve additionally been consuming pancakes for breakfast. I would like the consolation meals ASAP. And then I spend an excellent 45 minutes cleansing the kitchen and wiping all the things down.



On the sudden urge to bake: I used to be all the time like, I can’t bake in any respect. And now I’m like, really I can bake if I observe the guidelines. What have I made? Banana bread. We made a birthday cake for my daughter early on. We didn’t have the proper of flour, we had buckwheat flour, or the proper of sugar. And we didn’t actually have icing, however we had chocolate chips. We improv’d. (Laughs) We have been all very proud of ourselves.

10 a.m. I’ve had a Peloton for a pair years now. I’m grateful for it. And I can get on my yoga mat and do a Pilates class. I’ve a magic ring and just a few different issues. I would like train for my mind, I all the time have.

12 p.m. Then I bathe and have lunch. Lunch is greens if now we have it; I’m very a lot a fan of leafy inexperienced greens. Kevin was really capable of get broccoli rabe the different day, which I haven’t had in so lengthy. I used to be very enthusiastic about that. Yesterday‘s lunch was a very massive piece of toast drowned in olive oil with prosciutto and then like, a fried egg and greens.