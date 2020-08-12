Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Australian academic moved to notorious Iranian prison

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an academic at the University of Melbourne, has actually been apprehended in Iran considering that2018 She was condemned of espionage in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She has actually now been moved from Tehran’s Evin Prison to Qarchak females’s prison, east of the capital, according to a representative for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“Dr Moore-Gilbert’s case is one of the Australian Government’s highest priorities, including for our Embassy officials in Tehran,” the representative composed in a declaration to CNN. “We are urgently seeking further consular access to her at this new location. We hold Iran responsible for Dr Moore-Gilbert’s safety and well-being.”

In December 2019, the United States State Department identified that Qarchak Prison satisfied the requirements for “gross human rights violations,” explaining it as “an environment that enables rape and murder.”