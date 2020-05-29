Kylie Jenner’s Old Calabasas Starter Home for Sale at $3.6 Million

It looks as if a very long time in the past when Kylie Jenner purchased and offered her starter house … however my how time flies trigger her previous crib’s again available on the market.

The house that when belonged to the soon-to-be youngest self-made billionaire is available on the market once more for a cool $3,599,000. Kylie purchased the Tuscan villa again in 2015 when she was simply 17 years previous. The home obtained an entire makeover and it is a beaut.

The 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home is contained in the unique gated neighborhood of The Oaks in Calabasas. You might recall … Kylie paid $2.7M in 2015 and offered it 2 years later for $3.15M. It’s obtained all of the bells and whistles a future billionaire would need and wish.

It’s obtained a media room and indifferent casita … plus a white stone hearth and French doorways that speak in confidence to the sprawling pool grounds. There’s additionally a gourmand chef’s kitchen with Viking home equipment that might make any celeb chef go wild. And, when you’re into Kylie Cosmetics … benefit from the non-compulsory ensuite bed room, which was reworked into an ultra-luxe glam room with lighted vainness, mirrored partitions and customized drawers.

April Lopez and Jay Ravnikar of The Agency rep the vendor.

For Kylie … shopping for cribs within the single-digit thousands and thousands is form of in her previous. As we have reported … her newest acquisition is a large lot for a report $15 million in Hidden Hills. There’s additionally the whopping $36.5 million Holmby Hills property she scooped up earlier this 12 months. Not to say the different properties in Hidden Hills.