Billionaire or not, Kylie Jenner actually doesn’t need to be the main target of consideration after Forbes‘ scathing exposé on Friday revealed the star and her team seemingly inflated her company’s valuation and in flip, her web value.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder responded to the “unproven assumptions” made by the article mere hours after it was printed, followers had been nonetheless left questioning about Kris Jenner‘s reported involvement over the allegedly solid tax returns. Even then, might blood be thicker than water??

Related: Drake Calls Kylie Jenner His ‘Side Piece’ In Unreleased Track!

A supply spoke to ET in regards to the controversy, noting how the momager and daughter’s relationship has not been strained in any respect:

“Kris and Kylie are best friends and there is no issue between them over the Forbes’ article. At the end of the day Kylie just wants people to stop focusing on how much money she has. The article was written by Forbes and they were given proof of everything. This whole thing seems to be a clickbait attempt for Forbes.”

For somebody who fortunately accepted the title of the “youngest self-made billionaire,” on prime of posing for the duvet, it’s odd Jenner would abruptly need the eye on her funds to cease…

Unless there was one thing to cover?

The 22-year-previous’s lawyer, Michael Kump, even launched a press release on the Forbes article, hinting at attainable authorized motion if the outlet didn’t “publicly retract” their statements:

“We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes.”

The journal stood by their reporting although, as Chief Communications Officer Matt Hutchinson fired again at her team’s threats:

“Today’s extensively-reported investigation was triggered by newly-filed documents that revealed glaring discrepancies between information privately supplied to journalists and information publicly supplied to shareholders. Our reporters spotted the inaccuracies and spent months uncovering the facts. We encourage the attorney to re-read the article.”

As we talked about up prime, Stormi Webster‘s momma voiced her displeasure for the “inaccurate statements” on Twitter. Not only did she take issue with the lack of supposed proof in their reporting, but how she ~actually~ doesn’t care how a lot cash is within the financial institution.

The KUWTK star penned:

“what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period” “‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.” “but okay i am blessed beyond my hears, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine.” “i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have”

Forbes estimates her fortune to be round $900 million, however we have now a sense her “web of lies” might need buyers and different companies considering twice earlier than writing up any future contracts! Perhaps Kylie Kris should be persuaded to publish the tax returns to get within the good graces of the general public! Or at the very least she’ll have to supply them ought to she and her crew file any go well with towards the outlet…

That, and she or he’s now being uncovered for a wild spending spree — to the tune of over $100 million {dollars}! Kylie supposedly shelled out an estimated $50 million to $70 million on a Global Express Jet months earlier than the pandemic. She additionally spent $36.5 million on an property in Holmby Hills in April, $15 million on a vacant lot in Hidden Hills, and paid $3.25 million for land on the unique Madison Club in Palm Springs. Sources say she’s spent effectively over $130 million within the final yr!

Would U need to check out her financials, Perezcious readers?? We actually would!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]