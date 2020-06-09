Kylie Jenner vows to focus on ethnic diversity at Kylie Cosmetics while revealing 13% of her employees are Black, as her beauty brand joins viral Pull Up for Change campaign – Armenian News

Kylie Jenner has vowed to stay dedicated to focusing on ethnic diversity while revealing that 13 per cent of her employees at Kylie Cosmetic are black and 47 per cent are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color).

The 22-year-previous entrepreneur joined dozens of beauty manufacturers on Sunday when she launched a breakdown of the diversity at her firm as half of the Pull Up for Change initiative began by Sharon Chuter, the black CEO and founder of UOMA Beauty, the Daily Mail reviews.

“Kylie Cosmetics is right here for Pull Up for Change, for our crew, and for the black neighborhood. We are proud of the diversity inside our firm, with a crew of Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and Middle Eastern girls,’ the brand mentioned in a assertion shared on Instagram.

While 47 per cent of Kylie’s employees are BIPOC, 53 per cent are white and 100 per cent are girls-figuring out. Kylie Cosmetics acknowledged that it’s going to attempt to do higher to promote much more diversity inside the brand.