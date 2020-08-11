Kylie Jenner Turns 23! See The KarJenner Fam’s Sweet Birthday Wishes HERE!

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!
The makeup magnate and wise young businesswoman is now 23 years of ages! Where did the time go?! No matter … another journey around the sun implies another set of well-wishes on social networks from the whole KarJenner clan, and here we are as soon as again tracking the tight-knit household’s celebratory social networks salutes!
Stormi Webster‘s mama got no lack of love from her prolonged fam and co-stars on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as you can see (listed below) …
Khlo é Kardashian
The Kylie Cosmetics magnate’s 36- year-old sis Khlo é Kardashian kicked things off! The Revenge Body host honestly questioned how her “baby girl” was now 23 while calling Kylie “one of the greatest blessing life has given me” in a touching Instagram post loaded with a lot of old pictures and fantastic memories:
Happy birthday my baby girl!!! How is my baby girl 23?! ???? seriously how? But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning. Happy birthday sweet Kylie! Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few…