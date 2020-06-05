Kylie Jenner tops Forbes’s richest celebrities list a week after being accused of lying about her net worth

Kylie Jenner could have had her billionaire status stripped by Forbes, nevertheless the financial news outlet still puts her at the top of its highest-paid celebrities list.

The lip-kit mogul, 22, topped Forbes’s 2020 Celebrity Top 100 for pulling in $590 million during the last 12 months. Her earnings were largely due to trying to sell a 51 percent stake ​in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, which is why she taken in $540 million before taxes.

The article ensured to note that for years Jenner has “exaggerated” the “size of her business,” something the publication recently called out in a scathing article (Inside Kylie Jenner’s web of lies — and exactly why she’s no further a billionaire) shaming her and her momager, Kris Jenner, over business techniques. The story claimed they certainly were “inflating the size and success” of Kylie Cosmetics “for years,” going so far as to showing false tax documents to the outlet.

Forbes said with the newest information, Jenner is not a billionaire, having a recalculated net worth of just under $900 million — which is clearly nothing to sneeze at.

Amid the brouhaha, Jenner lashed out at Forbes on Twitter, saying she never ”asked for almost any title or tried to lie my way there.” She said the outlet’s story calling her out had a “number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions,” but she didn’t specify exactly what they certainly were or make an effort to set the record straight.

Keeping the big bucks in the family, No. 2 on Celebrity Top 100 is Kanye West, the husband of Jenner sibling Kim Kardashian. The rapper and designer’s Adidas deal for his Yeezy sneaker brand helped him earn $170 million within the 12 months and push his personal net worth to over a billion ($1.3 b).

Tyler Perry, Howard Stern and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were one of the celebrities also in the very best 10, which also included several sports stars.

