Kylie Jenner Still Open To The Idea Of Having Another Baby With Travis Scott Despite Not Being Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up last Fall, however obviously the door is still large open for their relationship with even another baby on the table!

The previous couple currently share a child, 2-year-old Stormi Webster, and though they have actually stuck to co-parenting, for the time being, Kylie obviously hasn’t eliminated even more broadening her household withScott A source informed Us Weekly that the set “definitely still have a physical attraction to one another and are on pretty good terms.” Relationships have actually definitely been developed on less!

The expert stated:

“Kylie and Travis have been so shaky for a while now. They are so on and off and it changes almost month to month.”

This need to come as not a surprise, as the duo was spotted getting relaxing in June and seemed quarantining together previously in the coronavirus crisis. Despite the truth that there are plainly still triggers in between them, it seems like absolutely nothing has actually advanced to a severe point. The Us source described: