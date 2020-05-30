Kylie Jenner Says She “Fears” for Daughter Stormi Webster While Speaking Out About George Floyd’s Death

Kylie Jenner needs a greater future for many, together with her personal daughter.

Late Thursday, the truth star and make-up mogul took to social media to talk out towards the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man who died on Monday after a police officer used his knee to pin Floyd right down to the bottom by his neck throughout his arrest. Bystander footage of the state of affairs has sparked protests and riots this week, in addition to an outpouring of vocal outrage from individuals around the globe, now together with the 22-year-old star.



“Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others.”

She continued, “Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them.”

In concluding her message, Jenner referenced her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who she welcomed with ex Travis Scott.

“I fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her,” Jenner expressed. “My heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd.”

Jenner’s remarks echo related ones from her well-known sister, Kim Kardashian, who beforehand spoke publicly about elevating two black sons amid continued racial inequality and injustice.

“When you become a mom, you become so protective. You want to hopefully make their world the most perfect place ever and our’s obviously isn’t and I definitely see how especially black men are treated in this country still differently and I’m raising two black men,” she instructed Jenna Bush Hager on Today in November 2019 in reference to how being a guardian influenced her prison justice reform work. “And so, I want to make sure that my world and their world is as safe and as a fair as possible.”

