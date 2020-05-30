Kylie Jenner says Forbes controversy over her billionaire status is ‘literally the last thing’ she’s worried about

Kylie Jenner has stated that being stripped of her “billionaire“ status by Forbes magazine is “literally the last thing” on her thoughts.

On Friday, the outlet revealed a report titled, “Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies”, which references paperwork it obtained from Coty, the firm which bought 51 per cent of Jenner’s magnificence model Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019 for $600 million (£486m).

According to Forbes, which a yr in the past named Jenner the “world’s youngest self-made billionaire”, the paperwork reportedly present Jenner’s enterprise is “significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe”.

