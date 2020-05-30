Kylie Jenner says Forbes controversy over her billionaire status is ‘literally the last thing’ she’s worried about

Kylie Jenner has stated that being stripped of her “billionaire“ status by Forbes magazine is “literally the last thing” on her thoughts.
On Friday, the outlet revealed a report titled, “Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies”, which references paperwork it obtained from Coty, the firm which bought 51 per cent of Jenner’s magnificence model Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019 for $600 million (£486m).
According to Forbes, which a yr in the past named Jenner the “world’s youngest self-made billionaire”, the paperwork reportedly present Jenner’s enterprise is “significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe”.
The report states: “The business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016—including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers—to help juice Forbes’ estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth.”
Jenner has responded to the allegations on Twitter and accused Forbes of publishing “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions”.
The 22-year-old denied mendacity about her billionaire status and questioned the publication’s claims she solid tax returns.
“’Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading,” she tweeted.
Jenner added she is “okay” and grateful for her “beautiful daughter and successful business”.