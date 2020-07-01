Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Companies SUED By Manufacturer Over Trade Secrets!

The more we understand the intricacies of the KarJenner empire, the shadier things look!

Earlier this week it was announced that Kim Kardashian West had followed in sister Kylie Jenner’s footsteps by making a HUGE deal with cosmetics company Coty. Coty invested $200 million in exchange for a 20% stake in KKW Beauty, which bumped the brand to billionaire status.

We suppose momager Kris Jenner is popping the champagne over yet another successful Coty/KarJenner union, but the celebration might be merely a bit premature. Especially considering now, both Kim and Kylie’s organizations are being sued by their manufacturer.

Here’s the rundown: Seed Beauty is just a makeup manufacturer known for his or her speedy turnaround on creating new products, and that’s why they’ve been favored by Kim, Kylie, along with other influencers like Tati Westbrook. Their ultimate goal was to “bring the fast-fashion model to beauty,” according to co-founder Laura Nelson in a 2018 InStyle interview. The company, which also launched the successful Colourpop brand, has long been tightlipped on the secrets to their success.

Now, as perhaps the biggest brands a part of the manufacturer access lucrative partnerships with Coty, Seed is actually worried about those secrets escaping .. They filed a preventative lawsuit against KKW a week ago, hoping to prohibit trade secrets from leaking for their competitor.

Meanwhile, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Coty and King Kylie (the LLC behind Kylie Cosmetics), Seed claimed the deed may possibly already have been done. The company so-called that it asked “numerous times” throughout Jenner’s negotiations with Coty to help keep aspects of their very own partnership confidential. However, the 22-year-old and her team “refused to confirm or deny whether they had shared the information,” in accordance with Forbes.

Seed even went as far as to declare that the landmark Coty-Kylie Cosmetics deal was less concerning the businesswoman, and much more about the business behind her! The suit alleged:

“Coty made a $600 million investment in King Kylie, but it really was a subterfuge to learn Seed’s confidential business methodologies. Any competitor who acquired such information would be given an unfair competitive advantage.”

Wow! That’s a hell of an accusation!

So what’s the term from the KarJenner camp? KKW Beauty filed an opposition for their suit, saying Seed’s actions were an “attempt to stifle the success of the Kardashian-Jenner family.” The beauty brand defended it self, saying:

“The purported harm to Seed is entirely speculative, unfounded, and already complete. By contrast, KKW stands to suffer comparatively more significant harm if the Court were to enter the amorphous injunction proposed by Seed.”

No word yet from the Kylie aspect, but in accordance with a source for TMZ:

“[There’s] no real ‘secret’ to [Seed’s] success, it’s the Kardashian/Jenner brand in general … not forgetting their billions of followers across social networking.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Kim and Kylie involved in some corporate espionage here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).