Kylie Jenner Is ‘Not Worried’ About Whether She’ll ‘End Up Back Together’ With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is in an excellent place at this time, enjoying her life with daughter Stormi Webster and her obvious high-profile business successes, too, so she’s nearly concerned about whether she’s likely to get back with Travis Scott. Hey, if it happens, it happens!

All this new dirt is via an insider close to the co-parents and one-time couple. The source spoke to Us Weekly about the youngest KarJenner daughter’s romantic plans, revealing that it’s actually something of a low priority for the 22-year-old business mogul at this time:

“Kylie reaches a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not concerned about what her future partnership with Travis looks like. They love hanging out together and parenting Stormi … [they may] end up straight back together 1 day, but they’re not putting pressure on the situation.”

Interesting!

As has been the case with big half-sis Khloé Kardashian in her love life, aswell, Kylie’s co-parenting relationship with the 28-year-old rapper is becoming something of a “will they or won’t they” as far as reconciliation is concerned. Rumors run deep on both sides of the fence here — just friends, or something more — and now it looks like the answer is both… maybe?!

Of course, both parties will continue steadily to prioritize Stormi no matter what, as they’ve been doing her entire life. The past month or two of quarantine have been a good slow-down period for notorious homebody Kylie and her little fam, too, as it’s allowed both parents to stay home, stop traveling, and enhance the adorable young girl together while cherishing every moment.

Nevertheless, there will come an occasion one day — maybe soon?? — where Kylie desires to venture back in the world of romance, be it with or without Travis. Even while he’s still hopeful about their chances, the makeup mogul reportedly has other suitors lining up, too. Whatever happens with that, here’s to a healthier co-parenting relationship… and maybe good quality relationship dramz for the fam’s reality show! LOLz!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you optimistic about Travis and Kylie finding their long ago to each other now?! Sound off with your undertake the whole thing down in the comments (below)!!!