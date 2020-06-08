Kylie Jenner Ignores Social Distancing Guidelines For A Night Out At The Club! WTF, Girl?!

Social distancing for thee, but not for me personally!

So it goes for Kylie Jenner, apparently, who must’ve forgotten about California’s ongoing safer-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 22-year-old reality TV star and makeup mogul was spotted on trips on Sunday night by paparazzi cameras who captured her at a famous LA hotspot. And she wasn’t even wearing a mask! Like, come on, girl!

Apparently, Kylie was out with sis Kendall Jenner‘s close friend Fai Khadra, because the pair hit up Bootsy Bellows in the WeHo area. The pics are over at DailyMail.com, and they’re clear as day (see them HERE). Kylie is giving zero f**ks as she flaunts it outside the club without a care in the world.

Reports suggest Kylie was at the vaudeville-inspired venue — owned by actor David Arquette, BTW — until about 1:30 each day on Monday. Must be nice! Meanwhile, the rest of us are hanging out within our PJs and dreading that Monday morning wake-up call to home based for still another week. Ick!

Of course, that is far from the very first time Kylie has been caught playing fast and loose with self-isolation orders. Sure, she’s broadly speaking been very good about laying low acquainted with ex Travis Scott and their adorable daughter, Stormi Webster. And she is a notorious homebody, anyways, so nearly all of her time is spent in the crib.

But in April, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took heat when friend Stassie Karanikolaou came over to spend time, expressly breaking quarantine rules in the Golden State. Now, even while California begins to slowly think about opening back up for business once again, it seems Kylie’s content to flout the rules and jump the gun on getting back once again to “normal” life.

Girl, we get it, you’re tired of being cooped up in the house. We are, too! But just, like, have patience?! Or, if you are planning to leave the house for something, at the very least make it a great cause, like going to a Black Lives Matter protest or something, ya know?!?! And seriously, WEAR A MASK!!!

**Steps down off soap box**

Well, that about covers that, wouldn’t you say, Perezcious readers? What do U think about Kylie’s quarantine conundrum here?? Sound OFF together with your take on every thing down in the comments (below)!!!