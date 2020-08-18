Kylie Jenner Hits Back Over Racist Doctored Instagram Caption Claims – But Fans Aren’t Buying It!

Kylie Jenner just can’t catch a break!

After controversy surrounding her cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP music video, non-essential travel to Turks and Caicos for her 23rd birthday celebration, and drama with a celeb-loved designer, you’d think the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star would lie low for a while. Apparently, that’s not the case!

On Sunday, the Kylie Skin founder uploaded a series of three photos of herself to Instagram, showing off her curves in a black and white skintight jumpsuit, and at first glance everything appeared normal!

However, after The Shade Room posted a side-by-side comparison of the post, with one version showing “brown skinned girl ” as the caption, and the second showing “brown eyed girl ,” fans were less than pleased.

Jenner weighed in on the matter in the comments section, writing:

“This is photoshopped. Never said this. Have a good day”

She then took to her own IG Story to shut down any speculation before things got out of hand. And to back up her case, she brought along the receipts:

But…

So she did edit it… from just emojis to the “brown eyed girl” everyone saw?

Despite the denial…