Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



In 2019, Forbes declared Kylie Jenner a self-made billionaire





Forbes journal has struck actuality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires, and accused her household of inflating the worth of her cosmetics enterprise.

Forbes mentioned the household went to “unusual lengths” to current its youngest member as richer than she was.

In tweets, Jenner dismissed the article as “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol”.

“I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there,” she wrote.

“I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have,” she added.

The transfer reverses the standing Forbes conferred on Jenner in 2019, when it declared her a self-made billionaire.

The description sparked controversy, with critics scoffing on the “self-made” title and pointing to her upbringing as a Kardashian household actuality TV star.

Forbes, which is thought for its broadly cited billionaire rankings, credited Jenner’s standing to the success of her cosmetics firm, which she based in 2015 and which incorporates Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

How did the Kardashians make their tens of millions?

How a actuality TV teen grew to become a magnificence large

Jenner final 12 months introduced she was promoting a 51% stake within the firm to magnificence large Coty for $600m.

Forbes mentioned the household’s accountant had supplied it with tax returns that prompt the agency had executed greater than $300m in gross sales in 2016 and that publicists claimed gross sales of $330m the next 12 months.

But data shared by Coty, which is publicly traded, confirmed Jenner’s agency is “significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe”, Forbes mentioned.

Coty’s presentation to traders concerning the enterprise prompt the agency did solely $125m in gross sales in 2018.

“If Kylie Cosmetics did $125 million in sales in 2018, how could it have done $307 million in 2016 (as the company’s supposed tax returns state) or $330 million in 2017?” Forbes requested within the article.

Despite the journal’s downgrade, Jenner is hardly hurting.

Forbes mentioned she pocketed $340m from the sale of her enterprise. It now estimates her internet value at “just under $900m”.

Forbes writers have beforehand accused different would-be billionaires of inflating their riches, together with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and President Donald Trump.