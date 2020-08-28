Kylie Jenner DID Skip BFF Sofia Richie’s Birthday Trip Because Of Scott Disick Split!

Kylie Jenner is threading the needle on this very tough problem exactly like the shrewd businesswoman and smart tactician she’s always been!

This isn’t a Kylie Cosmetics issue we’re talking about, though, and the complications here run far deeper than even the biggest boardroom decision! The 23-year-old mogul is carefully feeling out how to balance her friendship with Sofia Richie and her loyalties to Kourtney Kardashian, as everyone reacts to the aftermath of Scott Disick‘s latest breakup. And from the sound of it… Kylie’s doing pretty well!!!

According to a new report out in Us Weekly, the younger Jenner explicitly chose NOT to travel with her BFF to attend her 22nd birthday vacay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico following the latter’s split from Lord Disick.

For Stormi Webster‘s mom, the whole thing came down to saving face with the fam and trying “to avoid any awkwardness” that may come up — you know, from being caught in the middle as the sister of Scott’s longtime ex and baby momma, and the close pal of his other, more recent ex. Complicated!!!

The insider revealed more about Kylie’s stay-home decision, adding (below):