Kylie Jenner Denies Claim She ‘Refused’ To Tag Black-Owned Fashion Brand On Her Instagram!

This time around, Stormi Webster’s mamma is in warm water for perhaps not giving credit where credit is due. Again. (Allegedly).

The mogul recently went on a getaway to a resort in Utah, and posted a number of glamor shots and outdoorsy snaps. A few of those Instagram pics featured a busty orange dress from LoudBrand Studios, and some fans took issue when Kylie didn’t tag the brand in her post.

One Twitter user wrote:

“Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. 🤡 @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

A day later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder responded:

“ok that is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false. i believe this brand is amazing and i desired to show support and will continue steadily to do so. everybody go check always out @LoudBrndStudios”

The key term here is “refuse” — the fact star didn’t necessarily owe the brand a shout-out, so we don’t realize that she refused to tag them, that she neglected to do so. Which she objectively did. That much holds true.

However, the accusation seems to be that she not just didn’t credit LoudBrand, but that she actively deleted comments. Some fans suggested Kylie was only tweeting because she’d gotten backlash; the original user replied:

“While I’m SO happy for them, you’re only responding because you got called out hun. People literally have seen their comments get deleted…..but I’m glad they get their credit now :)”

It’s hard to verify that comments have now been deleted (if they were, they’re gone… hence, the issue), so it’s unclear what precisely went down here. What we do know is that the 22-year-old rectified the situation by tagging the brand on her behalf IG page, IG story, and on Twitter — eventually — which seemingly have made an impact for LoudBrand.

The company tweeted:

“Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie ❤️”

Another follower suggested:

“if you wear or use any other black owned businesses please post them 🥰”

To which Kylie responded:

“i completely agree!!!!”

Kylie has a shady history of cultural appropriation and allegedly stealing from Black designers, so we don’t wish to let her off the hook too easily here. But if the whole situation ended up giving LoudBrand Studios a boost, it could be a case of all’s well that ends well.

What you think??