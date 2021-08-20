Kylie Jenner Debuts SEXY 'Kylie Swim' Line Sneak Peek!
Kylie Jenner Debuts SEXY 'Kylie Swim' Line Sneak Peek!

After filing for the Kylie Swim trademark back in May, Kylie Jenner is officially launching her new swimsuit line and gave fans a sneak peak of the new collection.

