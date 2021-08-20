After filing for the Kylie Swim trademark back in May, Kylie Jenner is officially launching her new swimsuit line and gave fans a sneak peak of the new collection.
Home Entertainment Kylie Jenner Debuts SEXY ‘Kylie Swim’ Line Sneak Peek!
Kylie Jenner Debuts SEXY ‘Kylie Swim’ Line Sneak Peek!
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Ron DeSantis’ 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been seen as a champion of fighting Covid-19 by Republicans — despite extreme surges in the state. In the...
US veteran describes challenges Afghan interpreter faced escaping to safety
Retired Sgt. Gerald Keen describes the challenges Afghan interpreter Rahim Haidary, who is currently in Canada after working with the US Army in Afghanistan,...
Jamie Spears agrees to step down as Britney Spears’ conservator
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks reports on the latest developments in Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears stepping down as her conervator.
Coronavirus and back-to-school: How COVID-19 has disrupted learning causing a rise in failures
Laura Jimenez, Director of Standards and Accountability for K-12 Education at the Center for American Progress, joins Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade and Aarthi Swaminathan...
Infrastructure package unlikely to ‘move the needle’ on investor sentiment: Strategist
Brian Jacobsen, Wells Fargo Asset Management Multi-Asset Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to discuss the outlook on the market amid the Senate’s passing...