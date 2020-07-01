Kylie Jenner debuts a new tiny tattoo seemingly in honor of daughter Stormi

The tattoo said, “4:43.”

Jenner’s daughter, Webster was created on February 1, 2018, and according to TMZ, she was born at 4:43 p.m.

The beauty mogul has another tiny tattoo on her behalf arm focused on the 2-year-old.

In May 2019, she and Webster’s father, Travis Scott, got matching ink on the arms having said that, “Stormi.”

Jenner actually tattooed some of the letterings on Scott, 28, herself.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has eight other tattoos which include a matching butterfly with Scott, “Mary Jo” on her maternal grandmother, a red heart and much more.