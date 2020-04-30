Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Social Media User Who Criticized Her Hair

Jenner is wasting zero time responding to someone on social media who publicly commented about the highlights of her hair.

“A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine,” Jenner, 22, posted a video of her and her daughter while walking in her new $36.5 million house, that triggered the user who commented about her hair.

“Kylie, honey you need some blending on that hair,” the user said, then she replied, “I know b—- it’s been a long day.”

Jenner’s reply got more than 31,000 likes.

The founder of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ has dyed her hair many colors over the years. However, her natural hair color is brown, Jenner has dyed her hair black and turned to blonde 2 times also.

Jenner stated on social media in February that she went brown – for a 1990s-inspired look.

Jenner lately gave $1 million to help in the battle against coronavirus, and the money which she gave to OB-GYN, will be used to buy the equipment desperately required during this difficult time.

