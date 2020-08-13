Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Birthday With A Tropical Vacay Despite Ongoing Travel Restrictions In LA!

With many countries leaving their borders closed to US amid the coronavirus pandemic, options for those looking to book a getaway are limited, but that didn’t stop Kylie Jenner from taking a getaway!

The makeup mogul celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday, and enjoyed a tropical trip to Turks and Caicos with those nearest and dearest: sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, according to an E! News source.

Related: Kylie Jenner Poses Topless For The ‘Gram After The WAP Controversy — Look!

Though she didn’t go overboard with documenting the trip this year like she has in years past (we imagine to avoid backlash from fans about traveling), the Kylie Cosmetics founder and pals did share a few snaps of the dreamy trip, ch-ch-check them out (below):

Of course, a KarJenner birthday isn’t complete without an epic outfit! This year, Jenner rocked a hip-hugging number by friend and Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing:

It seems Ky and many others have gotten tired of staying at home and are instead throwing caution to the wind for the sake of a good time. Though Turks and Caicos reopened to tourists on July 22 following a closure, current regulations in California do not recommend…