Kylie Jenner is having the time of her life at the moment. The star is beaming with happiness as she has given birth to her second baby. The good news was shared by Jenner via an adorable Instagram post.

She stated that the journey of motherhood has always been very much special for her. She enjoyed every bit of the journey when she conceived her first child, Stormie. Kylie was more than happy to have gone through the process all over again.

The American star also expressed her excitement about how she would be bringing up her baby. Kylie posted a monochromatic picture of the baby’s hand. In the post, Kylie revealed the date of birth of the newborn to be 2nd February 2022.

Jenner also gave multiple hints before revealing the gender of her baby. Her Instagram captions and color choices made it pretty sure that Jenner is having a boy child. However, what remains a mystery is the name of the newborn.

Kylie Jenner has kept her lips tightly shut about what they will be calling their baby as. This has made the fans very curious. Let us find out more about the story in detail below.

Kylie Jenner Baby’s Name Remains A Mystery

Rumors and speculations are running wild at the moment. All the fans are trying to guess the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s baby.

The fans have left no stones unturned in finding hints about a possible name. It seems as if they are not in complete darkness. Some of the eagle-eyed fans did come up with a plausible rumor.

Fans went through some of the recent posts and comments regarding the baby of Kylie Jenner. Jenner commented ” angel pie” in one of her statuses.

Stassie Karanikolaou commented with “angel baby”. Kim Kardashian also posted an angel emoji. All these clues have left the fans guessing that ” Angel” might be the name of the baby. However, no confirmation has yet been given officially.