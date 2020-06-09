Kylie Cosmetics Reveals Percentage Of Black Employees For Pull Up For Change

With worldwide protests shining a light-weight on racial inequality, companies in all industries are dealing with elevated scrutiny over variety within the office.

Black magnificence CEO Sharon Chuter began the “Pull Up or Shut Up” marketing campaign to encourage better transparency within the magnificence trade. Major firms like Revlon, L’Oreal, Tarte, Glossier, and extra have shared firm breakdowns with the marketing campaign.

Kylie Jenner’s firm Kylie Cosmetics additionally shared their percentages on Sunday. The magnificence model revealed their workers is 13% black, and general 47% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), 53% white, and 100% women-identifying. The cosmetics firm wrote on its Instagram web page:

“Kylie Cosmetics is here for Pull Up for Change, for our team, and for the black community. We are proud of the diversity within our company, with a team of Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and Middle Eastern women. As our team grows we commit to a continued focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the recruitment of black employees. The numbers you see above represent the people at our Kylie Cosmetics/Kylie Skin HQ. Our leadership team is made up of two people, @Kyliejenner and @KrisJenner. Thank you @pullupforchange and @heysharonc @uomabeauty for bringing an important issue to the forefront of the conversation in our industry. #PullUpForChange”

Pull Up For Change shared the breakdown on their very own IG, and commenters had been skeptical, to say the least. Some accused the model of “profiting off the Black community” and even “[stealing] Black women’s ideas”.

Others identified that Kylie was simply uncovered for manufacturing monetary info to make herself appear to be a billionaire, so it could be exhausting to belief the truth star when she shares numbers proper now. Comments included:

“Wonder if the same people who (mis)calculated her earnings for Forbes made up these numbers too 🤡 #vagueresponse” “Sure she ain’t lie about this like she lied about her financial status? If this is true- props to them. 🤷🏾‍♀️” “Right but @forbes called them out for fudging numbers🤔 imma need an alternative source on their employee stats.”

There are some things concerning the model’s try at transparency that appear less-than-transparent. For one, it doesn’t embrace a breakdown of the form of roles these ladies are filling on the firm. (As one commenter put it, “Is this at executive level or the warehouse ?”)

For one other, the submit lists Kylie and momager Kris Jenner as the one members of the management workforce… however mum or dad firm Coty simply named a brand new CEO for Kylie Cosmetics final week, former head of luxurious manufacturers Simona Cattaneo. (For what it’s value, the earlier CEO was a person, however he left earlier than ever formally filling the function.)

Knowing the KarJenner clan, we are able to’t assist be slightly suspicious of taking these numbers at face worth. But what do U suppose, Perezcious readers??? Should we belief their phrase? Or would you prefer to get slightly extra data right here?

Ch-ch-check out the unique Kylie Cosmetics submit (under):