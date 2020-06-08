Kylian Mpappe, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho most expensive players | Football News

Top 100 participant values within the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1

Last Updated: 08/06/20 4:21pm

Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho is now Europe’s third most worthwhile participant with a price ticket of £159.7m, in response to a brand new research.

Football Observatory revealed the estimates of their newest biannual report, which incorporates the highest 20 most worthwhile players in every of Europe’s high 5 leagues and elements the monetary influence of COVID-19.

Sancho has been in scintillating kind, racking up 17 targets and 16 assists within the Bundesliga this season after changing into a daily member of the senior England group since his worldwide debut practically two years in the past.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain ahead Kylian Mbappe stays the most worthwhile participant in Europe with a jaw-dropping estimated worth of £231.1m, adopted by Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling (£173.6m).

In addition to Sancho and Sterling, England compatriots Trent Alexander-Arnold (£152.6m), Marcus Rashford (£135.8m) and Harry Kane (£105.8m) are additionally among the many most prized players on the continent.

Mohamed Salah (£129.2m) and Sadio Mane (£124.1m) be a part of Alexander-Arnold to signify Liverpool among the many elite, whereas Barcelona ahead Antoine Griezmann (£121.6m) and Bayern teen Alphonso Davies (£119.0m) full the highest 10.

Other Premier League stars to make the highest 20 embrace Roberto Firmino (No 11, £105.7m), Bernardo Silva (No 12, £102.5m), Gabriel Jesus (No 13, £100.8m), Bruno Fernandes (No 17, £93.5m) and Mason Mount (No 19, £91.4m).

Another eight function within the high 50: Rodri (No 21, £90.5m), Virgil van Dijk (No 24, £87.8m), Richarlison (No 26, £87.0m), Andy Robertson (No 29, £84.0m), Ederson (No 33, £77.4m), Alisson (No 34, £75.1m), Youri Tielemans (No 41, £69.7m), Dele Alli (No 42, £69.5m) and Kepa (No 43, £68.1m).

Germany internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both feature in the top 40

Germany internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner each function within the high 40

RB Leipzig ahead Timo Werner seems set to hitch Kepa at Chelsea after the Blues activated his £52m launch clause, which is almost £30m under his market worth (No 31, £80.5m).



