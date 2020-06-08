‘Kylian Mbappe to be offered similar PSG deal as Neymar’ | Football News



















1:58



French football specialist Jonathan Johnson discusses Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation at PSG

French football specialist Jonathan Johnson discusses Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer Kylian Mbappe a contract similar to Neymar in order to convince the striker to snub interest from Real Madrid, according to French football journalist Jonathan Johnson.

​​​​​​Real have made no secret of these long-term curiosity about Mbappe with club president Florentino Perez previously admitting that he would really like to start to see the French World Cup winner work under their boss Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane, who Mbappe regards as his footballing hero, said last year he was “in love” with the former Monaco forward nevertheless the 21-year-old has previously stated his desire to win the Champions League with PSG.

In an unique interview, French football journalist Jonathan Johnson said the Ligue 1 champions will now offer Mbappe a brand new lucrative contract – like Neymar – in order to convince him to stay.

Neymar is currently on an annual salary of £26.8m after tax, equating to £515,000 per week, £73,571 each day, £3,065 per hour and £51 each minute, making him one of the highest paid footballers in the world.

Neymar is currently on an annual salary of £26.8m after tax

“The situation with Mbappe was always that he wanted to wait and see how this season played out, notably in the Champions League, to see if progress was made,” Johnson told Transfer Talk.

“Progress has been made in that PSG have returned to the quarter-finals, but the problem is that PSG have no idea if they’re able to go any further right now because Champions League action hasn’t resumed.

“PSG have already managed to get very clear to him they want to offer him the same type of financial terms that some body like Neymar enjoys, in light to the fact that Mbappe is now one of the real stars of the club.

PSG have made it specific to him that they want to offer him exactly the same sort of financial terms that somebody like Neymar enjoys, in light of the fact that Mbappe has become one of many real stars of the club. French football expert Jonathan Johnson

“PSG are willing to move every thing to keep Mbappe. But until the Champions League comes to its end and we know wherever the club has finished, I do not think we’ll see any major progress there.

“PSG are aware of the fact that his contract is running into its final two years and want to tie that up as quickly as possible. His people appreciate that, but also want to be totally sure that he wants to commit his future to PSG.”

‘Cavani and Silva set to leave’

4:14 Thiago Silva and Edison Cavani are only some of the players at PSG whose contracts expire by the end of the summer season, but will they remain on? Thiago Silva and Edison Cavani are just a number of the players at PSG whose contracts expire at the end of the season, but will they stay on?

After PSG confirmed the signing of striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal from Inter Milan, Johnson feels that Edinson Cavani will be among four players leaving the Parc des Princes come early july, along with Thiago Silva.

“The decision on Icardi had to be made at the end of May, so PSG were put under a bit of pressure,” Johnson explained. “Now the situation for PSG is: what do they do with a number of the players that are out of contract?

“If those players proceed, that creates a lot more breathing space for them when it comes to the wage bill to bring in new recruits. They’ve been taking a look at strengthening in both full-back positions.

“Thomas Meunier is set to move on – his contract is coming to a conclusion. Laywin Kurzawa as well. Then you have got the captain, Thiago Silva, and you have got Edinson Cavani.

“At this instant, it looks likely those four players will leave PSG. There have been tentative talks about renewing one or two of these, but it would require those players going for a significant pay cut, and that is not something fundamentally the players would be willing to do.

“There are players that PSG have been looking at for the last couple of months. Alex Telles of Porto is one of those players. They’re also very keen on Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio, and Adam Marusic as well.”

‘Depay could disappear for nothing’

Memphis Depay has improved somewhat since leaving Manchester United in 2017

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay and ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who play together at Lyon, have both been linked with summer transfers.

Johnson says Depay could “walk away for nothing” while he stalls over a fresh Lyon contract, but Dembele could be set to stay in France after suitors Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig as an alternative.

“There are a lot of players at Lyon who are in demand at the moment and Lyon will have to sell,” Johnson said. “Up before the recent news about Werner going to Chelsea, I’d say there clearly was a strong chance for Dembele moving forward.

Moussa Dembele scored 51 goals in 94 games during his time at Celtic

“However, with one very obvious suitor seemingly from the race, it’s going to be interesting to see who will come in for Dembele. With regards to Memphis, he’s now into the final 12 months of contract.

“There have been attempts to extend that contract by Lyon – they have been rebuffed by Memphis.

“It’s a situation for Lyon where they’re going to have to consider whether they try and cash in now, or try to convince him his future is at the club but knowing there is a significant risk that he walks away for nothing.”

Marseille under pressure to sell Payet?

1:21 French football are expecting Jonathan Johnson updates us on the ongoing future of Andre Villas-Boas at Marseille French football expect Jonathan Johnson updates us on the future of Andre Villas-Boas at Marseille

Marseille were enjoying an effective season before the 2019-20 campaign was frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic, sitting in 2nd after 28 games beneath the leadership of former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas.

Johnson explained how the French club might be forced to sell some of their top assets, including former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet, due to financial concerns.

Dimitri Payet left West Ham in 2017 for an additional stint at Marseille

“Villas-Boas will want to keep hold of his best players, but there will be a pressure to sell,” that he added.

“Marseille have appointed some body within the club who’s looking towards the Premier League to attempt to find buyers, which would alleviate OM’s economic issues. It all depends on the bid.

“I don’t think there will be many players in the squad who be deemed indispensable and unavailable on the market. Potentially Dimitri Payet, given the form he was in, would be somebody Marseille would be loathed to sell.

“They already had Financial Fair Play issues with UEFA before this, so it’s a very complicated period for Marseille.”