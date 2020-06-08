Kylian Mbappe, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho most expensive players | Football News







Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho is now Europe’s third most valuable player with an amount tag of £159.7m, according to a fresh study.

Football Observatory published the estimates in their latest biannual report, which includes the very best 20 most valuable players in every one of Europe’s top five leagues and facets the financial impact of COVID-19.

Sancho has been doing scintillating form, racking up 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga in 2010 after learning to be a regular person in the senior England team since his international debut nearly couple of years ago.

Jadon Sancho has been related to Manchester United and Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe remains the most valuable player in Europe with a jaw-dropping estimated value of £231.1m, followed by Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling (£173.6m).

In addition to Sancho and Sterling, England compatriots Trent Alexander-Arnold (£152.6m), Marcus Rashford (£135.8m) and Harry Kane (£105.8m) are also on the list of most prized players on the continent.

Mohamed Salah (£129.2m) and Sadio Mane (£124.1m) join Alexander-Arnold to represent Liverpool on the list of elite, while Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann (£121.6m) and Bayern teen Alphonso Davies (£119.0m) complete the top 10.

Mount worth £91m?

Mason Mount is highly valued by the study

Other Premier League stars to make the top 20 include Roberto Firmino (No 11, £105.7m), Bernardo Silva (No 12, £102.5m), Gabriel Jesus (No 13, £100.8m), Bruno Fernandes (No 17, £93.5m) and Mason Mount (No 19, £91.4m).

Another nine feature in the top 50: Rodri (No 21, £90.5m), Virgil van Dijk (No 24, £87.8m), Richarlison (No 26, £87.0m), Andy Robertson (No 29, £84.0m), Ederson (No 33, £77.4m), Alisson (No 34, £75.1m), Youri Tielemans (No 41, £69.7m), Dele Alli (No 42, £69.5m) and Kepa (No 43, £68.1m).

Werner bargain?

Germany internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both feature in the top 40

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner looks set to join Kepa at Chelsea after the Blues activated his £52m release clause, which can be nearly £30m below his market value (No 31, £80.5m).

Analysis: How will the coronavirus pandemic affect transfers?

It’s a searching question on the minds of associated with football: what will the transfer market look like following the coronavirus has hit?

Former Liverpool and Tottenham director of football Damien Comolli appeared on The Football Show to map out the post-coronavirus alterations that will change the transfer market even as we know it…

1:16 Former Tottenham and Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli reveals a real estate agent has told him that only three Premier League clubs are able to sign players come early july due to the coronavirus crisis. Former Tottenham and Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli reveals an agent has told him that only three Premier League clubs can afford to sign players this summer because of the coronavirus crisis.

“Everything will change. We are going to be in times we have never seen before. The whole football business will undoubtedly be changing. There will be situations where clubs with a little bit of cash will be able to sweep the market by investing in young players. There will be situations where clubs will have no money at all.

“For initially, on a worldwide scale, we will have clubs swapping players like they have been doing in Italy, with 1 or 2 players going one way and a bit of cash going another. We will undoubtedly be seeing lots of loans, I will be convinced about this because clubs looking to cut costs on their wage bill defintely won’t be able to sell players.

“There is likewise an interesting trend with free transfers. The free agents at the top 20 clubs on the planet are becoming scorching property since there is no transfer fee mounted on their names.

“Those players is going to be able to take care of the same degree of remuneration and maybe even increase it. However, players who are by the end of their contracts this summer, those players in the lower tiers, will see their remuneration decrease significantly.”

Read more of Comolli’s transfer market analysis here