Kylian Mbappe: PSG striker injured by horror tackle | Football News

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe needed to be replaced after suffering an ankle injury following a horror tackle in the very first half of the French Cup last.

Mbappe was scythed down by St Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26 th minute, with the difficulty stimulating a mass brawl prior to the protector was sent.

PSG went on to win 1-0 thanks to Neymar’s 14 th-minute objective as football returned in the nation after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus break out.

Mbappe was envisioned hopping through the arena on crutches throughout the 2nd half, leaving his involvement in PSG’s busy approaching schedule in doubt.

PSG would have been depending on the 21- year-old World Cup- winner to play an essential function as they look for to win a quadruple of prizes following their Ligue 1 and French Cup victories.

The Ligue 1 champs face Olympique Lyonnais in the League Cup last and have a Champions League quarter-final versus Atalanta showing up next month.

Mbappe, who signed up with PSG from Monaco in 2017 for ₤166 m, has actually scored 30 objectives in 33 looks for the club this season.