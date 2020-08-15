Kyle Shanahan ‘not counting’ on Deebo Samuel for Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers most likely will not see their leading receiver on the field in Week 1

When it pertains to the NFL offseason, the San Francisco 49ers had among the greatest in the whole league. They handled to sign protective end Arik Armstead and tight end George Kittle to long-lasting agreement extensions and traded for previous Washington Football Team left take on Trent Williams to change the retired Joe Staley.

If there was one unfavorable of the offseason, it was the discovery that leading pass receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot throughout a tossing session with colleagues in Nashville,Tenn back in June.

With Samuel sidelined for 12-16 weeks at the time of the injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan informed the media on Saturday that he’s “hopeful” the second-year receiver can be prepared for their Week 1 versus the Arizona Cardinals, however he’s “not counting on it.”

“Deebo’s going to do anything he can to be in shape, but it’s hard to be in football shape until you can play football,” stated Shanahan, (*1 *). “So the number of practices can we get him in here prior to Arizona? That’s going to all enter into play, …