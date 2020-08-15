Kyle Shanahan is perfect coach to maximize Tavon Austin’s skills

Tavon Austin signed up with the San Francisco 49ers after an injury to Deebo Samuel.

Tavon Austin burst on the scene throughout his last season at West Virginia, as he and Stedman Bailey coupled with quarterback Geno Smith to make the Mountaineers among the most explosive offenses of the last years. Unfortunately, he has actually been relegated to a device gamer in the NFL, however he’s now landed with the 49ers as he attempts to discover that a person location where his skills are optimized.

With Deebo Samuel, a 2019 second-rounder that became San Francisco’s No, 1 pass receiver, on the rack due to offseason surgical treatment, the 49ers signed the previous top-10 choice and previous Arizona Cardinals deep riskJJ Nelson The group is getting ready for the possibility of Samuel has to miss out on video games in the routine season.

49ers strategy to indication veteran WRs J.J. Nelson and Tavon Austin, pending physicals, per league source. Added depth in a location in which Deebo Samuel is most likely to miss out on the start of the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2020

Austin, who invested last season with the Dallas Cowboys, may lastly become a quality starter on a playoff group if Shanahan is able to use his speed as a receiver and a runner.

Tavon Austin can still be a flexible playmaker for Kyle Shanahan.

