Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois, Jacob Blake protest shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with homicide in the killing of two people at protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge agreed to delay a hearing on his extradition to Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge and five other charges for shooting three people, two fatally, during unrest Tuesday night in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back on Sunday, which has left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse did not appear for the hearing Friday in Lake County Circuit Court.Another hearing on the status of his extradition has been set for Sept. 25.

The hearing comes after Kenosha saw a calmer night on Thursday, with volunteers cleaning up after nights of arson and vandalism and a prayer service held along Lake Michigan.

“We’re still in the thick of many challenges but there will be a coming together around a table in coming days,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said.

Here’s what we know Friday:

Kyle Rittenhouse to remain in Illinois

In a less than 10 minute hearing livestreamed Friday, a public defenders for Rittenhouse requested to waive his presence at the hearing and for more time so that he could hire his own legal team.

“We also arranged for him to have a phone call with his mother this morning,” an attorney for Rittenhouse, Jennifer Snyder, said during the…