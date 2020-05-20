Kyle Newman calls Jaime King’s domestic violence claim ‘false’

Jaime King was granted a brief restraining order in opposition to estranged husband Kyle Newman. However, the director is firing again at her “false claims.”

On Monday, King filed for divorce from the director after 12 years of marriage. The mannequin and actress additionally filed for a domestic violence prevention petition. According to People, a choose accepted the order to be held till a listening to on June 8. King’s submitting for an emergency movement associated to little one custody and visitation was “denied without prejudice.” The couple share two sons, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, who’re in Newman’s custody.

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond,” a spokesperson for Newman advised Yahoo Entertainment on Tuesday.

“As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care,” Newman’s rep continued. “As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

According to People, the Black Summer actress is “distraught.”

A rep for King has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for remark.

Newman, 44, and King, 41, met in 2005 on set of Fanboys, which he directed. They wed in 2007. It’s unclear when the celebs separated, however they haven’t appeared on one another’s social media accounts in months. The final household picture was shared by Newman throughout a February journey to Canada.

King continuously posts about her youngsters, most lately, on Mother’s Day.

“I am incredibly blessed to be your mama,” she wrote. “May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know… with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever.” Newman didn’t seem in her picture montage.

The director has been sharing photographs this week with the boys, however neither he nor King has immediately addressed their cut up on social media.

