Kyle Lowry scores 33 points to lead Toronto Raptors past Los Angeles Lakers | NBA News

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 6 helps, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-92 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at The Arena.
Saturday night’s NBA scores
- Los Angeles Lakers 92-107 Toronto Raptors
- Philadelphia 76 ers 121-127 Indiana Pacers
- New Orleans Pelicans 103-126 LA Clippers
- Utah Jazz 94-110 Oklahoma City Thunder
- Miami Heat 125-105 Denver Nuggets
Lowry struck 5-of-9 three-pointers and 8-of-16 shots from the flooring. OG Anunoby had 23 …