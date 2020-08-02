Kyle Lowry scores 33 points to lead Toronto Raptors past Los Angeles Lakers | NBA News

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 6 helps, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-92 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at The Arena.

Saturday night’s NBA scores Los Angeles Lakers 92-107 Toronto Raptors

Philadelphia 76 ers 121-127 Indiana Pacers

New Orleans Pelicans 103-126 LA Clippers

Utah Jazz 94-110 Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat 125-105 Denver Nuggets

1:44



Highlights of the seeding match in between the LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors



Lowry struck 5-of-9 three-pointers and 8-of-16 shots from the flooring. OG Anunoby had 23 …