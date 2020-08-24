Kyle Lowry Injures Arch of Foot, Not Ankle

The Toronto Raptors have actually exposed that Kyle Lowry has actually hurt the arch of his left foot, not his ankle as was initially hypothesized when he suffered the obstacle in the group’s Sunday video game versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Lowry stepped on the foot of Nets protector Chris Chiozza in the last minutes of the very first quarter. He at first tried to go back to action however quickly stopped play and went to the locker space.

The intensity of the foot injury is presently uncertain, Lowry is anticipated to get an MRI on the injury which ought to supply clearness.

A silver lining for the Raptors is that the injury comes simply as the group is set to delight in a couple of days rest. Toronto dispatched the Nets in their first-round match and will now wait for the 2nd round.

According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, the Raptors went 12-2 without their veteran point player however that’s not something that head coach Nick Nurse is especially excited to press his luck with.

“You certainly want your best players out there — without question,” Nurse stated after the video game. “But sometimes you don’t have much choice.”

