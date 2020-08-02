Kyle Busch will finish last at NHMS after early tire failure

The ruling series champ has actually had a hard year and is yet to go to Victory Lane in2020

He revealed strength early at NHMS, however everything pertained to an abrupt end after simply 16 laps. TheNo 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry knocked the wall following a best front tirefailure He then instantly drove back into the garage, marking completion of his day.

He will finish 38 th without any phase points, last in the running order.

“I blew a right-front tire for some reason,” Busch said after being released from the infield care center. “I have no idea why. Way too early in the going for anything to be wrong or even to build enough brake temp or brake heat. I don’t know. Just hate it for our Pedigree team and the fight that we’ve been having this year seems to be continuing. Last time I was here in a Pedigree car, we blew a right-front tire for no reason as well too. Just seems to be our luck with the Pedigree scheme for some reason here at New Hampshire. It’s still 2020, but sooner or later we have to turn this stuff around.”

Goodyear launched the following details on Twitter relating to Busch’s tire failure: