Kyle Busch has “no expectations” for the NASCAR playoffs

Busch, the ruling series champ, has yet to make a triumph in the 2020 season. In now his 16th fulltime year in the Cup Series, Busch has never ever reached the 26th race of the season without a minimum of one success.

It’s an unmatched circumstance for Busch and sticks out not just due to the fact that he is coming off a champion season however likewise due to the fact that his Joe Gibbs Racing colleague, Denny Hamlin, has collected 6 triumphes currently this year.

Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway is the last possibility for a motorist to “win” their method into the playoffs and a last chance for Busch to get in defense of his title off the momentum of a win.

Winning at Daytona

Superspeedway races, nevertheless, are likewise the most unforeseeable, where motorists have much less state in managing the result.

“For us, you still want to win everywhere you go, every single week. To win at Daytona is always cool. It’s definitely special,” Busch stated. “It’s the birthplace of NASCAR – the superspeedway aspect of it.

“I definitely love going there. It’s hot, it’s slick, and you can make the most out of yourself as a driver and what you’ve got in the car. We won there in 2008 and I’m hoping we can get a win this weekend.”

Also significant in Busch’s efficiency this season has beenthe No 18 Toyota …