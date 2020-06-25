Kweichow Moutai: World’s top liquor brand is now mainland China’s biggest public company

It’s currently valued at more than 1.8 trillion yuan ($259 billion), surpassing one of the country’s top banks, the, which is worth just below 1.8 trillion yuan ($253 billion).

For comparison, Chinese tech giantsandare worth about $605 billion and $614 billion respectively. The former is listed in Hong Kong, whilst the latter trades in New York and Hong Kong.

Diageo DEO AB InBev BUD In 2017, it became the world’s biggest liquor maker by market value, surpassing, the British firm that owns Johnnie Walker and other big brands. Diageo’s current market value is about £65 billion ($81 billion)., the world’s largest brewer, is worth about 78 billion euros ($88 billion).

Last year, Moutai also became the first Chinese company since 2005 to see its stock price hit 1,000 yuan (about $145). The stock is now trading at 1,460 yuan.

Chinese authorities have already been wary of the company’s lofty valuation before. In 2017, state media called out the firm following its shares a lot more than doubled in only 11 months, urging investors to have a “rational view” of the company and not take part in “short-sighted speculation.”

That stabilized the stock momentarily, though it always been a favorite pick among analysts.

Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International, the securities arm of China’s Bank of Communications, said there wasn’t just one factor driving the stock’s recent performance.

But that he said it had been possible that investors have already been more risk-averse during the coronavirus pandemic, leading them to get into Moutai’s stock, inspite of the high price.

The company has a “very clear” formula for success, said Hong. For years, it has enjoyed robust earnings growth, a favored brand and a cash flow rarely seen among Chinese firms, helped by way of a steady rise in prices.

“I challenge you to find another company that is so predictable,” Hong added. “Great margins, very beloved brand… people still buying it like there’s no tomorrow.”