Kuwaitis refuse expat jobs over low salaries – Middle East Monitor

Reports have unmasked that many Kuwaitis refuse to simply accept jobs that have previously been completed by expatriate workers because the salaries are too low.

Kuwait’s Al-Anbaa newspaper said it had obtained data indicating that nine government agencies affiliated with the Ministry of Finance actually have 563 job vacancies while they employed only 184 Kuwaiti citizens since the issuance of Civil Service Resolution No. 11 of 2017, after terminating the employment of 87 expatriates throughout that period.

The paper said many government agencies have admitted that Kuwaitis refuse to occupy the jobs due to the low salaries available.

However, the agencies stressed that they will carry on working to raise the number of Kuwaiti employees inside their effort to implement the cabinet’s directives.

READ: Kuwait banks warn of millions in losses as loan repayments are delayed