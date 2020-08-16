Kuwait ‘position towards Israel unchanged’ – Middle East Monitor

Kuwait’s position towards Israel is the same after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last nation to normalise relations, paper al-Qabas reported on Sunday pointing out Kuwaiti federal government sources.

Israel and the UAE revealed a contract on Thursday that will cause a complete normalisation of diplomatic relations in between the 2 states, making the UAE the only 3rd Arab state to do so, after Egypt and Jordan.

A Kuwait foreign ministry authorities was not right away readily available to comment.

“The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept,” al-Qabas stated.

Palestinians knocked the Israel- UAE offer, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have actually stayed quiet. Fellow Gulf countries Oman and Bahrain applauded the offer.

Palestine: UAE-Israel normalisation offer, a stab in the back and a betrayal to Jerusalem

…



Read The Full Article