DUBAI (Reuters) – The health of the Kuwait’s 91- years of age emir has actually revealed “significant improvement”, parliament priced quote the prime minister as stating in a tweet onTuesday

“There is a significant improvement, thank God,” Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah was priced quote as stating.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah remains in the United States finishing medical treatment following surgical treatment for an undefined condition in Kuwait.

