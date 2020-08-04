©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah looks as he witnesses a finalizing event with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing



DUBAI (Reuters) – The health of the Kuwait’s 91- years of age emir has actually revealed “significant improvement”, parliament priced quote the prime minister as stating in a tweet onTuesday

“There is a significant improvement, thank God,” Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah was priced quote as stating.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah remains in the United States finishing medical treatment following surgical treatment for an undefined condition in Kuwait.