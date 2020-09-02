Kuwait denies allowing Israel plane to fly through its skies – Middle East Monitor

Kuwait has actually declined to enable an Israeli plane heading to the UAE to fly through its skies, worrying that no Israeli airplanes will ever utilize its airspace, Quds Press reported the other day.

According to the news website, the Kuwaiti paper Al Qabas reported federal government sources stating: “Israeli planes will never fly over Kuwait’s skies to reach the UAE.”

The sources stated that the brand-new path in between Israel and the UAE “does not pass through Kuwait, but through another country,” worrying the path is far from Kuwait.

Al Qabas reported the sources stating that the reports about Kuwait allowing the Israeli flight to pass through its skies “are completely false”.

“Kuwait will be the last state to normalise relations with Israel,” a source was estimated by Al Qabas stating previously today.

On Monday, the very first Israeli plane landed in Abu Dhabi after removing from Tel Aviv and flying through Saudi airspace.

