Kushner to join inaugural flight between Israel and UAE – Middle East Monitor

Having failed miserably to deliver the much hyped “deal of the century”, Jared Kushner banked his political reputation on the normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel. Next week, the 39 year old son-in-law of US President Donald Trump will join the first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi.

Kushner will be joined on board by national security adviser Robert C O’Brien. Both will escort Israeli government and business representatives on the inaugural flight to the UAE, a senior US official has said.

The flight is being arranged even as Israel and the UAE try to sort out the details of the agreement which has sparked controversy in the occupation state and around the Muslim world. Despite the normalisation of relations between the two countries, there is an ongoing debate about whether or not the UAE can be trusted enough to buy Israeli weapons.

The F-35 fighter jet has been a major target for Abu Dhabi. Getting its hands on such an advanced combat aircraft was one of the reasons for signing up to the Kushner-led initiative. The White House advisor is reported by the Washington Post as saying that the State Department and the US military are “looking at” the possibility of the UAE purchasing the F-35. Such a possibility has sparked controversy in Israel, with Prime…