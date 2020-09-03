Kushner discusses Palestinian negotiations with Saudi crown prince – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has actually gone over with United States Senior Adviser Jared Kushner the requirement to resume negotiations in between Palestinians and Israelis, the Saudi Press Agency ( DAY SPA) reported the other day.

The 2 authorities likewise talked about shared relations and numerous other concerns connected to the stability and security of the area.

“They discussed the partnership between the two friendly countries and the importance of strengthening it in all fields, especially in order to achieve security and stability in the region,” DAY SPA stated.

“They also discussed the prospects for the peace process in the region, and the need to resume negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to achieve a just and lasting peace,” the declaration included.

Kushner’s conference with Bin Salman followed his see to the UAE and Bahrain, where he fulfilled senior authorities from both Gulf States.

READ: The UAE’s ‘Hope Probe’ uses no want to the Palestinians

During the see to Bahrain, Manama declined to follow in the steps of the UAE and firmly insisted that it would just normalise ties with Israel when local power-house, Saudi Arabia, strikes an offer with Tel Aviv.

On 13 August, United States President Donald Trump revealed a peace offer in between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi stated the offer …