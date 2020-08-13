Kushner claims Kanye West meeting was a ‘policy’ talk

West’s meeting with Kushner was first reported by The New York Times earlier this week. According to the Times , West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

When asked if he discussed West’s presidential campaign during the meeting, Kushner said: “We had a general discussion more about policy.” He didn’t indicate that there were any other discussions besides the Colorado meeting.

Forbes reported that West had recently been telling associates he’d spoken with Kushner “almost daily.” But at the briefing, Kushner described his conversations with the rapper as something that happens “every now and again.”

“Kanye’s been a friend of mine for, I’ve known him for about 10 years and you know we talk every now and again about different things. And we both happened to be in Colorado and so we got together and had a great discussion about a lot of things,” Kushner said.

“He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen for the country and that’s why he has the candidacy he’s been doing. But, again, there’s a lot of issues that the President’s championed that he admires and it was just great to have a friendly discussion,” he added. While still a supporter of President Donald Trump, West made a number of bizarre appearances with the President. He grew closer to Trump after his wife, Kim Kardashian West, worked with White House officials, including Trump son-in-law Jared…

