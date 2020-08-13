Kushner claims Kanye West meeting was a ‘policy’ talk

When asked if he discussed West’s presidential campaign during the meeting, Kushner said: “We had a general discussion more about policy.” He didn’t indicate that there were any other discussions besides the Colorado meeting.
“Kanye’s been a friend of mine for, I’ve known him for about 10 years and you know we talk every now and again about different things. And we both happened to be in Colorado and so we got together and had a great discussion about a lot of things,” Kushner said.
“He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen for the country and that’s why he has the candidacy he’s been doing. But, again, there’s a lot of issues that the President’s championed that he admires and it was just great to have a friendly discussion,” he added.
While still a supporter of President Donald Trump, West made a number of bizarre appearances with the President. He grew closer to Trump after his wife, Kim Kardashian West, worked with White House officials, including Trump son-in-law Jared…