Kuryakyn 1952 Sidekix Plus Portable Waterproof Dual Bluetooth Speaker with 150 Ft Range, Passive Radiator Bass Enhancer and FM Radio



Price: $60.29

(as of Sep 07,2020 05:25:48 UTC – Details)



Prepare to be blown away by the sound quality and amplitude of the Kuryakyn 1952 Sidekix plus speaker, sized to fit inside Kuryakyn drink holders (not included), mount to handlebars, or carry on the go. Whether on the road, in the garage, or at your go-to getaway spot, this speaker brings the noise! Wirelessly stream powerful, distortion-free audio from any Bluetooth-enabled device for hours of uninterrupted playback; gain 4 hours of battery life by charging via 5V USB for 2. 5 hours. Features 3 functions at your disposal: hands-free phone functionality, FM radio, and Bluetooth streaming up to 150 ft. Pair with an additional Sidekix plus speaker for true stereo sound; individual speaker output 5W with frequency response 90-20KHz. Includes (1) Sidekix plus speaker and (1) USB charging cable; IPX7 waterproof rated, submersible up to 3 ft. The Kuryakyn 1952 Sidekix plus speaker is universal fit for any Kuraykyn drink holder or using 1/4-20 bolt mounting receptor; measures 80 x 80 x 95 mm.

Precision dual high-output drivers provide true 360-degree sound allowing you to wirelessly stream powerful, crystal-clear audio from any Bluetooth-enabled device; Speaker output is 5W with 90-20KHz frequency response for crisp, high-quality sound from an incredibly small speaker

Passive radiator helps produce deep distortion-free bass by leveraging internal air/sound pressure produced by movements of the active dual drivers to create the deepest basslines; Maintains a full waterproof seal unlike ported speaker designs

Cut the cord and enjoy clear Bluetooth connectivity up-to 150 ft that features an advanced internal antenna with Bluetooth V4.2 for quick and easy static-free connectivity; Enjoy hands-free phone functionality with its built-in microphone, streaming apps and services, or connect with Bluetooth-enabled laptops, desktop computers, smart devices and more

Provides a powerful 1800 mAh lithium battery for up-to 8-10 hours of playing time; Features advanced 5V USB quick-charging capabilities that can reach full charge within 2.5 hours when completely drained

Includes a built-in FM radio tuner to scan local airwaves for music, news and more; Use the 1/8” auxiliary in port to connect computers, MP3 players, phones, televisions and more

Bring the noise everywhere thanks to durable IPX7-rated fully waterproof construction that’s submersible up-to 3 feet; Enjoy safe use on motorcycles or bicycles, at your favorite camping spot, boating, in the garage or at home

Wirelessly connect two Sidekix plus Bluetooth speakers for pulse-pounding true stereo sound; When connected, the speakers will act as true “right” and “left” audio channels for full stereo sound separation