Kurt Cobain’s Guitar From ‘mtv Unplugged’ Show Draws Record-shattering Price At Auction

The guitar which was used by Kurt Cobain in 1993 Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged concert was sold at a price of $6.01 million. The auction took place on Saturday, and the guitar that the famous songwriter used to play “Come as you are”, was sold at a 50% higher price than all guitars ever sold out at auctions.

The 1959 Martin D-18E, with its case and the songwriter’s few personal items, was supposed to fetch a whopping price of $1 million-$2 million. This bidding of $6.01 million, crossed the record set by the sale of David Gilmour’s Stratocaster. The guitar of the member of Pink Floyd was sold for $3.95 million, as recorded by Julien’s Auctions.

The concert, which was recorded by MTV, during Nirvana’s high-rise, in November 1993. A year later, the concert was released as “MTV Unplugged in New York”. The album has seen a sale of more than 700,000 units, and a few months ago, it has been certified as eight times platinum.

Cobain who died by suicide, in less than five months after the concert, left his guitar, which crossed all records to be the highest bid. Other Nirvana items were also sold in the auction on Saturday. These included the typed song lyrics of “The Man Who Sold the World,” by David Bowie.