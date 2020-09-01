KUPPET Beverage Cooler and Refrigerator, Mini Fridge for Home, Office or Bar with Glass Door and Adjustable Removable Shelves,Perfect for Soda Beer or Wine, 2.3 CU.FT



Price: $209.99

(as of Sep 01,2020 12:24:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SPECIFICATIONS

Model : No. JC-75

Capacity : 2.3 Cu.Ft.

Electrical Rating : 115v/60Hz/0.8A

Refrigerant : R600a, 0.71 Oz/20g

Size : 16.9″(W)*17.7″(D)*29.1″(H)

Temperature : 37.4°F ~ 50°F.

Net Weight (Lbs) : 51.1 lbs

KUPPET Beverage Cooler and Refrigerator



80-Can,Black, 2.3 Cu.Ft.

KUPPET 2.3Cu.Ft. Beverage Refrigerator provides plenty of storage for your favorite snacks and drinks, so you can enjoy your snacks at any time in the dorm or in the office. When visiting friends and family, it is a good choice to have a refreshing cold drink.

The glass door keep the beverage cool by shielding the UV rays.

LED interior light illuminates for easy, nighttime selection of your favorite chilled drink.

DETAILS



Mini Fridge for Any Space

Suitable for any place, such as offices, dormitories, apartments, RVs, restaurants, home kitchens, etc.

High Capacity

Five removable shelves allow you to accommodate beer and beverages of all sizes to optimize the interior space structure.

Precise electronic temperature

Precise electronic temperature control allows you to easily program and maintain the internal temperature anywhere between 37.4°F and 50°F.

★ Precise electronic temperature control ★ Beverage small refrigerator has a simple touch temperature control, cooled to 37.4°F, large digital display to quickly monitor and set the temperature.

★ LED interior light ★ LED interior light illuminates for easy, nighttime selection of your favorite chilled drink.

★ Low noise ★ brings you a quiet environment; energy efficient, updated fast cooling system to ensure the taste of snacks and drinks.

★ Removable shelves ★ The internal storage design is equipped with 5 adjustable and detachable chrome frames to help you install cans or bottles of all sizes and shapes.

★ Sleek Design ★ Transparent glass door, luxurious appearance, beautiful design and easy operation. Suitable for any place, such as offices, dormitories, apartments, RVs, restaurants, home kitchens, etc.